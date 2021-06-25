Police question father, uncle of woman whose husband was shot dead in Dwarka

Delhi Police on Friday questioned the father and uncle of a woman whose husband was allegedly shot dead and she critically injured in the Dwarka area of the city, officials said on Friday.

They added the two were interrogated in connection with the incident but not arrested.

''Around 9.30 pm, a PCR call was received regarding gunshot injuries to a couple. The husband, identified as Vinay Dahiya (23), had received four gunshot injuries around stomach and chest, while his wife Kiran Dahiya (19) had received a gunshot wound on her neck,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said on Friday.

Police had on Thursday suspected that it might be a case of honour killing. The couple had eloped last year against the wishes of their families, they had said.

Meena said Thursday’s incident was reported from Ambarhai village in Dwarka.

When the police reached the spot, the neighbours had taken the victims to Venkateshewara hospital where Vinay was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Police said Kiran is undergoing treatment at the hospital and she is “not out of danger” yet.

Meena said police have identified some of the accused and the process is on to identify others. “The investigation in the matter is being conducted,'' he added.

The couple hail from Gopalpur village in Sonipat, Haryana. They had got married in August 2020 and were living in Ambarhai village since then, police said.

Vinay was working as a cab driver at airport, they said.

In August last year, the couple approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding police protection. The court had passed directions to Sonipat police for safety of the couple, police said.

The two had married each other last year against the wishes of their family members, they said.

