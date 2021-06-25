Left Menu

Noida Police claims discrepancies in journalist's robbery complaint

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:12 IST
Noida Police claims discrepancies in journalist's robbery complaint
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police, which had probed on its own the alleged robbery of a TV journalist’s belongings, on Friday flagged “discrepancies” in the scribe's version of the episode.

The journalist had alleged a robbery of Rs 5,000 cash by five unidentified men who came on two motorcycles when he had pulled over his SUV briefly around 1 am on Sunday to fix its music system while on his way home in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the police had taken note of social media posts after the alleged incident and sought the scribe's cooperation in the probe but he refused to give any formal complaint.

“The police probed the case suo moto and found discrepancies in his version of the episode based on electronic evidence, including the CCTV footage. Senior officials visited the alleged incident site for inspection and after a due probe, it appears that no such incident of robbery as alleged took place,” he told reporters on Friday.

In a press statement, the police said the timeline of incidents as mentioned by the journalist in his lengthy Facebook post did not add up, adding they will once again contact the scribe for his statement in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021