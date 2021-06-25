Noida Police claims discrepancies in journalist's robbery complaint

The Noida Police, which had probed on its own the alleged robbery of a TV journalist’s belongings, on Friday flagged “discrepancies” in the scribe's version of the episode.

The journalist had alleged a robbery of Rs 5,000 cash by five unidentified men who came on two motorcycles when he had pulled over his SUV briefly around 1 am on Sunday to fix its music system while on his way home in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the police had taken note of social media posts after the alleged incident and sought the scribe's cooperation in the probe but he refused to give any formal complaint.

“The police probed the case suo moto and found discrepancies in his version of the episode based on electronic evidence, including the CCTV footage. Senior officials visited the alleged incident site for inspection and after a due probe, it appears that no such incident of robbery as alleged took place,” he told reporters on Friday.

In a press statement, the police said the timeline of incidents as mentioned by the journalist in his lengthy Facebook post did not add up, adding they will once again contact the scribe for his statement in the case.

