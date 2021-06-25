No reply from Iran on extending monitoring deal, IAEA says

Iran has not responded to the U.N. nuclear watchdog on extending their monitoring agreement that expired overnight, the agency said on Friday, calling for an "immediate" answer from Tehran.

"An immediate response from Iran is needed in this regard," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that its chief Rafael Grossi stressed "the vital importance" of continuing its data collection on some of Tehran's activities under the agreement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)