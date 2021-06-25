Left Menu

UP CM to present future vision of Ayodhya's development to PM Modi in virtual meet tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a future vision of Ayodhya's development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet on Saturday, according to sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a future vision of Ayodhya's development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet on Saturday, according to sources. The future vision of Ayodhya's development includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

Earlier in February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. "UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI.

Speaking about tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

