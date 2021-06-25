20-odd zila panchayat members held, released: Police

Around 20 zila panchayat members were arrested in a village near here on Friday for allegedly violating anti-Covid protocols.

The arrests were made from near a college in Pir Biyabani village under Sikandrabad Kotwali police station’s area, police said.

Advertisement

They said the zila panchayat members belonging to the opposition were arrested after they sat on a dharna near a college violating the anti-Covid norms and section 144 of the Criminal procedure Code, banning assembly of four or more than four people. They were, however, released later on personal bond, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)