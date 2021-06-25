Left Menu

20-odd zila panchayat members held, released: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:53 IST
Around 20 zila panchayat members were arrested in a village near here on Friday for allegedly violating anti-Covid protocols.

The arrests were made from near a college in Pir Biyabani village under Sikandrabad Kotwali police station’s area, police said.

They said the zila panchayat members belonging to the opposition were arrested after they sat on a dharna near a college violating the anti-Covid norms and section 144 of the Criminal procedure Code, banning assembly of four or more than four people. They were, however, released later on personal bond, they said.

