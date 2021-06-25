Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe fake into vaccination drive

The Kolkata Police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fake vaccination drive conducted in the city by a man allegedly masquerading as an IAS officer, a senior officer of the force said.

Debanjan Deb, a 28-year-old man who held several camps where around 2000 people were suspected to have been inoculated, was arrested earlier this week after his drive was busted.

Advertisement

''We have formed an SIT with officers of the detective department to probe into the matter. The accused seems to have cheated many people stating that he is in charge of several development projects,'' the officer said.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra said that the organisation of fake Covid-19 vaccination camps by a man pretending to be an IAS officer is an act of a distorted mind.

''What Debanjan has done is very inhuman. It can only be done by one with mental distortion,'' Mitra told reporters after inaugurating a vaccination camp in the city The police arrested Deb on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty had also got her jab.

Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose, and informed the police.

During a search in her office, police seized several vials of an antibiotic injection used for a number of bacterial infections, and other items which were sent for tests.

It was also found that fake labels of Covaxin were pasted on the vials of Amikacin injections.

On what could be the purpose of Deb in holding such free camps, a senior Kolkata Police official said it is yet to be known but he might have political connections that helped him in organising those camps.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started spotting people who have taken Covid vaccines from his camps.

Deb used to introduce himself as a joint commissioner of the KMC and travel in a large car with the logo of the state government.

The police found ''forged seals and papers'' of the KMC from Deb's office.

It was also revealed during the investigation that the arrested man opened several bank accounts in the names of senior KMC officials using fake documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)