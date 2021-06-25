Commissioning of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be befitting tribute on 75 years of Independence: Rajnath Singh

After reviewing the progress of the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), Rajnath Singh departed from Kochi as he emphasised that the commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence. He said that the commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence, terming it as the country's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

After a two-day visit to the Southern Naval Command, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh departed Kochi on Friday. The Union Minister was accompanied by Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of the Naval Staff during his visit to Kochi.

The Minister was taken to the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd which is at an advanced stage of construction. IAC is the most complex warship building project to have been indigenously designed and built. Once commissioned it would offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project Air Power over long distances, including Air Interdiction, Anti-Surface Warfare, offensive and defensive Counter-Air, Airborne Anti- Submarine Warfare, and Airborne Early Warning.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, he reviewed the progress on the construction of the Aircraft Carrier and was briefed about the successful Basin Trials that was completed during November 2020. He was also appraised on progress achieved on the integration of a number of other navigational, communication and operational systems since then, as it prepares for its maiden Contractor Sea Trials (CST) which is expected in the forthcoming months. "The ship shall operate MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Kamov-31 Air Early Warning Helicopters, the soon to be inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopter and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters. It would offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project Air Power over long distances, including Air Interdiction, Anti-Surface Warfare, offensive and defensive Counter-Air, Airborne Anti- Submarine Warfare and Airborne Early Warning," said the Ministry.

Further, the Defence Minister was shown and briefed upon the latest medical and non-medical innovations undertaken by the Indian Navy including the low-cost Oxygen Recycling system (ORS) developed by Diving School, Air Evacuation Pods designed and developed by NAY(K) and many such COVID related innovations and developments. Defence Minister was also appraised about the assistance rendered to civil administration in its fights against COVID-19 pandemic like Operation Samudra Setu II, transporting and meeting the Oxygen requirements of Lakshadweep Islands, setting up of Corona Care Centers and conduct of Fire safety audit of all the Government Hospitals of the state. He was also briefed about the activities being conducted and planned by the Indian Navy towards 'SwarnimVijay Varsh' being celebrated by the Indian Armed Forces to commemorate the victory of 1971 war and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Later, Rajnath Singh visited some of the training establishments under Southern Naval Command and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy in continuing to provide professional training not only to Officers and Sailors of Indian Navy but training to Friendly Foreign Navies even amidst the COVID pandemic. He had an informal interaction with the officers and men during 'Barakhana' where he applauded the contributions of all personnel of Indian Navy who are mission deployed on the high sea across Indian Ocean Region and beyond, in spite of the present pandemic situation.

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh set out for his two-day visit to Kerala's Kochi and Karnataka's Karwar in order to review some ongoing projects. He had fist visited the Karwar Naval Base and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure development under 'Project Seabird'. During his visit to Karwar, the Minister emphasized that it is an effort to make India 'Atmanirbhar'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed on making India self-reliant. This is a step towards the same," he had said. (ANI)

