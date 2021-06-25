Left Menu

George Floyd's family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

An attorney for George Floyds family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyds death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when hes sentenced Friday afternoon.Family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members were feeling anxious and tense. Floyds brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at Chauvins sentencing.To us, George Floyd is a cause.

Crump also said he wanted to see a sentence above what is typically given for a second-degree murder conviction.

“There was nothing typical about what Derek Chauvin did in torturing George Floyd to death,” Crump said. “So we don't expect it to be a typical sentence. It needs to be a sentence that sets a new precedent for holding police officers accountable for the unjustifiable killings of Black people in America.” In Minnesota, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin is 12 1/2 years, and the judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 15 years while staying within the guidelines. But Judge Peter Cahill has already found that there are aggravating factors that would allow him to go above the state's sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin's defense has asked for probation.

