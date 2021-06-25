Left Menu

UP: Two held for kidnapping 5-yr-old boy after encounter with police

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:20 IST
Two people involved in kidnapping a five-year-old boy for Rs 20 lakh ransom were on Friday arrested after an exchange of fire here, police said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said Vishal Tiwari was kidnapped by some people on Jun 23 but he was rescued safely.

On a tip off, a police team reached Naubasta village and surrounded the miscreants. During the exchange of fire, accused Shivam Rana sustained injuries in his leg and another Jai Chand Pandey was also arrested from the spot, he said.

A constable was also injured in the encounter, he said.

Police has recovered country-made pistols and cartridges from the accused.

The SP said that Shivam had earlier kidnapped 14-year-old sister of Vishal but police had rescued her.

He kidnapped Vishal and threatened his father to either marry his daughter to him or pay Rs 20 lakh ransom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

