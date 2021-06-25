Shopkeeper shot dead in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a group of men inside his shop in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area on Friday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Vinod Bhati, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. His house and shop are located in the same building. He was out on bail in a murder case registered in 2018 at Khayala police station, they said.

Around 12 noon, some men came on two motorcycles, entered Bhati's shop and shot him. He was alone in his shop at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

The assailants fled the spot soon after shooting him, he said.

Bhati was rushed to the Balaji Action Hospital where he was declared brought by doctors, the officer said.

Footage of CCTV cameras is being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and establish the identity of the assailants, he said.

