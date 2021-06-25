Satyen Vaidya appointed additional judge in Himachal Pradesh HC

Satyen Vaidya was appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday.

According to a law ministry notification, Vaidya has been appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

