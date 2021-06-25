Satyen Vaidya appointed additional judge in Himachal Pradesh HC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Satyen Vaidya was appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday.
According to a law ministry notification, Vaidya has been appointed as an additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.
Advertisement
Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Satyen Vaidya
- Vaidya
- Himachal Pradesh High Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NGT directs Himachal govt to expedite process for Palchan-Rohtang ropeway
ITC Hotels launch Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail in Himachal Predesh
Airtel deploys additional 17.4 MHz spectrum in Himachal to boost network
Curfew in Himachal extended with more relaxations
EX-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh again tests COVID-19 positive