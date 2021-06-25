FIR against ASP in Assam's Bongaigaon for demanding bribe from businessman

An FIR has been lodged against an additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Assam's Bongaigaon district for allegedly demanding bribe from a businessman, a senior officer said on Friday.

A purported audio clip surfaced on local media a couple of days ago, in which ASP Pankaj Kumar Kakati was heard demanding money from a businessman Abdul Kader in lieu of extending favour to him, Bongaigaon SP Swapnaneel Deka said.

The audio clip was recorded in February or March by Kader, a coal trader, after a case was registered against him in connection with some illegal business activities, he said.

Kakati,an Assam Police Service officer, had purportedly demanded bribe to settle the case in favour of Kader, the SP said.

The audio clip was leaked to local media by family members of Kader, he said.

''Kader is in judicial custody since March in connection with the coal trade case,'' Deka said.

Kakati was closed to the state police headquarters here after the purported audio clip had surfaced, the SP.

''We have filed an FIR against the officer yesterday.

An investigation has been initiated,'' he added.

