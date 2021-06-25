Police seize mobile phone of Ayesha Sulthana for forensic analysis

Lakshadweep police probing the sedition case against filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on Friday seized her mobile phone for forensic examination.

Sulthana, who was let off by the police on Thursday after interrogation, was summoned to the Kavaratti police station today.

Police said the mobile phone was seized for forensic investigation, which is part of the ongoing probe into the case.

''Forensic examination of digital devices is a common practice in such a serious case. We need to check it from the investigation point of view,'' a police officer in the islands told PTI.

If any messages are deleted, they will be retrieved and examined during the forensic examination, police said.

Police said the case was being probed comprehensively, considering the gravity of the crime.

Lot of information needs to be gathered in the case,which was brought to the notice of the high court also, they said.

In a video message to the media, Sulthana alleged that the police, after seizing the phone, did not allow her to note the contact numbers from it.

''They did not allow me to note down the important numbers from the contacts in the phone. I don't have the contact number of any of my relatives. I am not able to contact my mother'', she said.

The development comes on a day the Kerala High Court granted her anticipatory bail in the case.

The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used biological weapons against the people of Lakshadweep.

Sulthana had said during the nearly eight-hour long questioning on Wednesday that police had asked whether she had any contacts abroad.

''They checked my WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook accounts. They were searching whether I have any links with foreign countries,'' she had said.

Earlier on Sunday, she was questioned for three hours.

