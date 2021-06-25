Left Menu

Militants target police station in J-K’s Anantnag; no loss of life

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:00 IST
Militants targeted a police station in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, lobbing a grenade at it but the explosion did not cause any damage, police said.

At about 8.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards Police station Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded near the police station but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

