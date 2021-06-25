Militants target police station in J-K’s Anantnag; no loss of life
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:00 IST
Militants targeted a police station in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, lobbing a grenade at it but the explosion did not cause any damage, police said.
At about 8.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards Police station Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the grenade exploded near the police station but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.
