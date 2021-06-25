Militants target police station in J-K’s Anantnag; no loss of life

Militants targeted a police station in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, lobbing a grenade at it but the explosion did not cause any damage, police said.

At about 8.45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards Police station Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded near the police station but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.

