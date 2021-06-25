Left Menu

DRDO successfully test fires enhanced versions of 122mm caliber rocket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:10 IST
DRDO successfully test fires enhanced versions of 122mm caliber rocket
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired enhanced range versions of its 122mm caliber rocket at the Chandipur test range in Odisha, the Defence Ministry said.

These rockets have been developed for the Indian Army and can destroy targets up to 40 km, the ministry said in a statement.

Four enhanced versions of the rocket were fired from a multi-barrel launcher with full instrumentation and they completed mission objectives, it said.

''All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments, including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking system deployed by integrated test range and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE),'' the statement mentioned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the industry on the aforementioned successful tests on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021