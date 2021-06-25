DRDO successfully test fires enhanced versions of 122mm caliber rocket

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired enhanced range versions of its 122mm caliber rocket at the Chandipur test range in Odisha, the Defence Ministry said.

These rockets have been developed for the Indian Army and can destroy targets up to 40 km, the ministry said in a statement.

Four enhanced versions of the rocket were fired from a multi-barrel launcher with full instrumentation and they completed mission objectives, it said.

''All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments, including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking system deployed by integrated test range and Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE),'' the statement mentioned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the industry on the aforementioned successful tests on Friday.

