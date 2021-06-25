Police arrest suspect in German town of Wuerzburg after stabbing reports

Police in the German town of Wuerzburg said they had arrested a suspect after a "major operation" in which parts of the city centre were sealed off. Local media had earlier reported multiple stabbings.

"We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population." Local media earlier reported multiple stabbings in Wuerzburg, a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

