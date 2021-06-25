Left Menu

HC stays single judge order on local body polls in Andhra

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:34 IST
HC stays single judge order on local body polls in Andhra
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, June 25 (PTI): A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed a single judges order issued on May 21 directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to come out with a fresh notification for resuming the poll process to the mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jaya Surya, however, directed the SEC not to take up the counting of votes of the parishad elections conducted on April 8.

Hearing an appeal filed by the SEC against the single judges order, the Division Bench observed that the issue needed a thorough review and posted the petition to July 27 for further hearing.

On May 21, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy of the High Court set aside the SECs April 1 notification on the conduct ofelectionsto mandal and zillaparishadterritorial constituencies by calling it illegal, arbitrary and violative of the direction issued by the Supreme Court.

He directed the SEC to issue the fresh notification resuming theelectionprocess from where it was stopped (in March 2020).

In a rebuke of the StateElectionCommissioner Nilam Sawhney, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy had observed that the present situation is a fine example of democratic backsliding and said theimpugned notification was issued in deliberate and intentional violation of the Supreme Court direction of March 18, 2020.

Elections to the mandal parishad and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in the State were conducted on April 8 in accordance with the order previously passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar.

Counting of votes was, however, not taken up as per the court order.

Hearing the earlier petition filed by Jana Sena Party, the single judge passed the orders on May 21.

The Division Bench began hearing the appeal filed by the SEC on Friday and stayed only the notification part of the single judges order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021