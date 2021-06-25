Was angry with marriage but never thought of killing, says father of man shot dead in Dwarka

I was angry with this marriage but never thought of killing them, said 55-year-old Om Prakash, father of Vinay Dahiya who was allegedly shot dead on Thursday by six to seven people. Vinay (23) received four gunshot injuries around his stomach and chest, while his wife Kiran (19) received a wound on her neck, police said.

The victims were rushed to Venkateshewara hospital where Vinay was declared brought dead. Kiran, who tried to escape through the terrace, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police had on Thursday suspected that it might be a case of honour killing. The couple had eloped last year against the wishes of their families, they had said.

Prakash, who works as a postman at Gopalpur village in Sonipat district of Haryana, said he received information about the incident at 10.30 pm.

''Ravi, who runs a shop in the area from where Vinay used to buy grocery, called to inform me about the incident. Vinay and Kiran went to visit a doctor on Thursday as the latter was having some complications regarding the pregnancy. ''Ravi told me that Vinay and Kiran were sitting with him. Later, they went back home at 8.30 pm,'' Prakash said as he waited outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital to receive his son's body. ''We heard Kiran saying that her cousin Vicky shot her first and then Vinay. According to Kiran, her brother Aman along with other people were also present at the spot and involved in the shooting. They committed the crime and later fled the spot,'' Prakash said.

Vinay was working as a cab driver at the airport.

''The couple got married on August 13 last year in Chandigarh and later moved to the national capital. I was not happy with their marriage. They both belong to same village and same caste.

''Around 20 days after their marriage, there was a call of Panchayat where the sarpanch asked us to let it be and said nobody will communicate or be in touch with the couple as they married against the wishes of their families and the village. I supported the decision of the panchayat and said I will stand by it,'' he said.

In August last year, the couple approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding police protection. The court had passed directions to Sonipat police for safety of the couple, the Delhi Police said.

''I had no contact with them after their marriage and neither I wanted to. I was angry and did not want them to enter my house or village. I was supporting the decision of the panchayat.

''After their marriage, Kharkhoda Police approached me and asked whether I was happy or angry after this marriage. I told them that I am angry with Vinay and Kiran's decision and I will not allow them to enter my house. They were free from my side and had liberty to do whatever they wanted to,'' Prakash said.

Prakash lives with his wife and another son in his village.

''I was angry with their decision, but never wanted to kill them as it is not right. The family of Kiran has done it and now they will suffer the punishment for it. Vinay and Kiran had known each other since school days, but we were not aware about their relationship,'' he added.

Rajender Kumar, Vinay's uncle said they will again come to Delhi on Saturday for the post-mortem. ''The doctors said the post-mortem could not be conducted today. We will again come here tomorrow,'' Kumar said.

