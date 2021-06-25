Left Menu

Three killed in stabbings in German town of Wuerzburg-Bild

"There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population." Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:38 IST
Three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, Bild newspaper reported, adding police had stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg.

Police said they they had arrested a suspect after a "major operation" in which parts of the city centre were sealed off. "We have arrested a suspect," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

