Left Menu

UP man, on the run with girl, jumps from train in Maha, dies

By calling people in the contact list of his mobile phone, police identified him as Sahil Hashmi of Durgaganj in Badoi in UP, he said.Probe revealed that Hashmi had run away with a girl aged around 16 on June 15 and was heading for Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:41 IST
UP man, on the run with girl, jumps from train in Maha, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man from Badoi in Uttar Pradesh who was facing a case for allegedly abducting a girl jumped from a speeding train in Thane district of Maharashtra and died four days later, the railway police said on Friday.

The man, badly injured and unconscious, was found on the tracks between Kopar and Diva stations on the night of June 19 and died at Sion hospital in Mumbai on June 23, said senior inspector of Dombivli Railway Police Satish Pawar.

As the man never regained consciousness, police could not get information from him. By calling people in the contact list of his mobile phone, police identified him as Sahil Hashmi of Durgaganj in Badoi in UP, he said.

Probe revealed that Hashmi had run away with a girl aged around 16 on June 15 and was heading for Mumbai. The family members of the girl registered a kidnapping case at the Durgaganj police station against the boy and alerted the girl's brother in Mumbai. The brother found them on the train, and when Hashmi saw him, he allegedly jumped out of the train, the police officer said.

The girl and her brother have since returned to UP, he added.

The deceased had no signs of assault on his body and therefore no foul play was suspected, Pawar said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021