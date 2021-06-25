Left Menu

Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued from beauty parlour: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:54 IST
Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued from beauty parlour: Police
The Noida Police on Friday claimed to have busted a sex racket being operated from a beauty parlour-cum-spa here and rescued three women trapped in the illegal flesh trade.

The Sector 49 police station officials were alerted about the beauty parlour and spa centre in Sector 73 which was allegedly being run by a woman, identified as Payal Chauhan alias Priya, officials said.

“When the police reached the spot, Payal Chauhan managed to escape but three women working there were rescued,” a police spokesperson said.

“They told the police that they were hired to work at the beauty parlour. But due to the pandemic, the work at the spa was totally shut while the beauty parlour was also not doing well,” the spokesperson said.

According to the police, because of the pandemic, Chauhan pushed these financially weak women into flesh trade and booked orders of clients through mobile phone.

She would take her commission on every client from these women while kept threatening them to continue to work without opening their mouth, the police said, “If they resisted or did not show up for work, she would call them on the phone and threaten them with dire consequences,” the police official said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and efforts are on to arrest the accused woman soon, the police added.

