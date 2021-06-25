Left Menu

Court asks for Delhi Police reply on plea seeking FIR over city hospital deaths in alleged Oxygen crisis

A Delhi court on Friday asked the city police to file a status report on a plea seeking lodging of an First Information Report relating to deaths that occurred in Jaipur Golden Hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

Updated: 25-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday asked the city police to file a status report on a plea seeking lodging of an First Information Report relating to deaths that occurred in Jaipur Golden Hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage. Metropolitan Magistrate Vivek Beniwal has asked Delhi Police to file the status report on the plea and slated the matter for further hearing on July 13.

The court was hearing the petition filed by some family members of the deceased, who have sought action against the hospital management. Advocates Sahil Ahuja and Siddhant Sethi, appearing for the petitioners have submitted that the police, with malafide intention, have neither arrested nor set up an inquiry against the hospital management.

The petitioner said that "it is crystal clear that the hospital management has allegedly murdered the complainant's family members, allegedly played fraud, conspired and, threatened them." "Keeping everyone in dark and thereby not providing the proper oxygen support which led to the death is an act of culpable homicide on their part all whilst the accused hospital minted money and raised invoices, they should be booked under appropriate provisions of law," the petitioners stated.

Therefore the families have urged the court to take cognizance of the offenses dealing with murder, death by negligence, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and disappearance of evidence and sought to issue summon against the accused persons and try them under the various provisions of law. On the intervening night of April 23-24 due to alleged failure to provide oxygen by the hospital management of Jaipur Golden Hospital, various members of petitioners lost lives due to COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

