Fake call centre busted in east Delhi; 84 arrested

A fake international call centre was busted in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri area and 84 persons were arrested for allegedly duping thousands of US-based customers of Amazon on the pretext of solving their queries, police said on Friday.

They said 84 arrested persons included 12 women, call agents, administrators, senior administrators and caretakers of the so called call centre. They were arrested in a late night raid on Thursday.

Police said the accused persons procured details of victims illegally and cheated them. Accused Mannu Singh Panwar is the kingpin of the call centre who is presently lodged in Bhiwani jail, Haryana, for his alleged involvement in a murder case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said secret information was received that an illegal call centre is being run near tiles market in the Jagatpuri area.

A raid was conducted and it was found that a sophisticated set up of laptops, computers and accessories were installed there and all these persons were engaged in calls with customers, he said.

''It also came to notice that these people were using illegal techniques through VOIP calling and cheated Amazon customers based in USA on the pretext of solving their queries related to Amazon Inc. by impersonating as employees of Amazon and later by threatened the customers that they have hacked their social security card or numbers,'' the DCP said.

Police said Rs 64,30,000 cash, 93 laptops, four computers and two SUV cars were seized from the call centre.

