Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in east Delhi; 84 arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:12 IST
Fake call centre busted in east Delhi; 84 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A fake international call centre was busted in east Delhi’s Jagatpuri area and 84 persons were arrested for allegedly duping thousands of US-based customers of Amazon on the pretext of solving their queries, police said on Friday.

They said 84 arrested persons included 12 women, call agents, administrators, senior administrators and caretakers of the so called call centre. They were arrested in a late night raid on Thursday.

Police said the accused persons procured details of victims illegally and cheated them. Accused Mannu Singh Panwar is the kingpin of the call centre who is presently lodged in Bhiwani jail, Haryana, for his alleged involvement in a murder case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said secret information was received that an illegal call centre is being run near tiles market in the Jagatpuri area.

A raid was conducted and it was found that a sophisticated set up of laptops, computers and accessories were installed there and all these persons were engaged in calls with customers, he said.

''It also came to notice that these people were using illegal techniques through VOIP calling and cheated Amazon customers based in USA on the pretext of solving their queries related to Amazon Inc. by impersonating as employees of Amazon and later by threatened the customers that they have hacked their social security card or numbers,'' the DCP said.

Police said Rs 64,30,000 cash, 93 laptops, four computers and two SUV cars were seized from the call centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021