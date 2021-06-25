At least 13 U.N. peacekeepers, most German, wounded in northern Mali attack

Left Menu

At least 13 U.N. peacekeepers, 12 of them from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in a car bomb attack, the U.N. mission in Mali and the German government said. The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:17 IST
The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active. Three of the German soldiers were severely wounded, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement. Two of them are in a stable condition and the third is still in surgery, she said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said one non-German peacekeeper was also wounded. A U.N. mission spokesperson said 15 peacekeepers in all were wounded. It was not immediately clear what explained the discrepancy. The U.N. mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has deployed over 13,000 soldiers to contain violence by armed groups in the north and centre of the West African nation.

Armed attacks by Islamist militants and other groups are rampant across vast swathes of Mali and its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger despite the presence of the peacekeepers and thousands of other international troops in the region. MINUSMA has recorded about 230 fatalities since 2013, making it the deadliest of the U.N.’s more than dozen peacekeeping missions.

Germany contributes up to 1,100 troops to MINUSMA. Most of them are based in Gao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

