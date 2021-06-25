Left Menu

Two killed, as many injured in house collapse in UP's Sonbhadra

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:37 IST
Two killed, as many injured in house collapse in UP's Sonbhadra
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman and her three-month-old daughter died on Friday night when their house collapsed on them following heavy rainfall in a village here, police said.

Two other people were injured in the incident that took place in Sikarwar village in the Raipur area here, they said.

The deceased were identified as Munia Devi and her daughter Kavya, the police said.

The injured, Puja (30) and her daughter Rani (12), were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021