Two killed, as many injured in house collapse in UP's Sonbhadra

A 55-year-old woman and her three-month-old daughter died on Friday night when their house collapsed on them following heavy rainfall in a village here, police said.

Two other people were injured in the incident that took place in Sikarwar village in the Raipur area here, they said.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Munia Devi and her daughter Kavya, the police said.

The injured, Puja (30) and her daughter Rani (12), were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)