Rajasthan: Labour commissioner, two others detained in corruption case

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Friday night detained labour commissioner Prateek Jhajharia and two others in connection with a corruption case, an official said. The commissioner was caught by a team of the bureau with a bribe of Rs 3 lakh which was allegedly collected from labour officers, the bureaus Director General B L Soni said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:40 IST
  • India

The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Friday night detained labour commissioner Prateek Jhajharia and two others in connection with a corruption case, an official said. The commissioner was caught by a team of the bureau with a bribe of Rs 3 lakh which was allegedly collected from labour officers, the bureau's Director General B L Soni said. The amount was collected through an individual, Amit Sharma, and officer on special duty at the economic advisory council Ravi Meena, he said.

Jhajharia is an officer of the India Post and is currently on deputation in the labour department. The team has started conducting searches at their residences. The accused are under detention, Soni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

