Left Menu

Three killed in stabbings in German town of Wuerzburg-Bild

Three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, Bild newspaper reported, adding police had stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg. Police said people had been killed and injured and that an attacker had been shot, but did not give details.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:46 IST
Three killed in stabbings in German town of Wuerzburg-Bild

Three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, Bild newspaper reported, adding police had stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg.

Police said people had been killed and injured and that an attacker had been shot, but did not give details. The situation was now under control, police said.

A reporter for ARD public television said he had been told by police that there were no indications of a terrorist motive behind the attack. "The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Videos posted on social media showed a young man seemingly holding a knife being warded off by other men holding chairs until police arrived. Another video appeared to show blood on the ground. The videos matched the reported location of the attacks on and around Wuerzburg's central Barbarossaplatz, though it was not immediately possible to confirm when they had been made.

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
3
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021