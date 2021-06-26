Wuerzburg killing suspect is 24-year-old Somali - police
Police said the man suspected of killing three and injuring several in an attack in Wuerzburg was a 24-year-old Somali man who lived in the south-west German town.
"The man, who lives in Wuerzburg, was hit with a police bullet, but his life is not threatened," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter.
