Wuerzburg killing suspect is 24-year-old Somali - police

Police said the man suspected of killing three and injuring several in an attack in Wuerzburg was a 24-year-old Somali man who lived in the south-west German town.

"The man, who lives in Wuerzburg, was hit with a police bullet, but his life is not threatened," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter.

