Iran says it will reverse its nuclear steps after U.S. lifts sanctions, verification
Iran will return to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers only after removal of U.S sanctions and its verification by Tehran, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was cited by state media as saying on Friday. "We want the lifting of US sanctions, their verification by Tehran, and then the resumption of Iran's compliance ... It is Washington, not Tehran, that should make a decision," said Saeed Khatibzadeh. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 00:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran will return to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers only after removal of U.S sanctions and its verification by Tehran, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was cited by state media as saying on Friday.
"We want the lifting of US sanctions, their verification by Tehran, and then the resumption of Iran's compliance ... It is Washington, not Tehran, that should make a decision," said Saeed Khatibzadeh. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chizu Nomiyama
- Iranian
- Washington
- Tehran
- Saeed Khatibzadeh
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post
Washington State University and ITC Infotech collaborate to enable transformative industry-ready capabilities
Washington State University and ITC Infotech collaborate to enable transformative industry-ready capabilities
US sanctions Indian national in violation of Iranian sanctions
Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on Saturday - Iranian official