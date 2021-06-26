Left Menu

ED arrests 2 aides of ex-Maharashtra HM Deshmukh in PMLA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 01:42 IST
ED arrests 2 aides of ex-Maharashtra HM Deshmukh in PMLA case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case against the politician related to a Rs 100 crore bribery charges, officials said on Saturday.

They said Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde have been arrested, after about nine hours of questioning, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They alleged that the two were not cooperating during the questioning that was being held at the central probe agency's office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021