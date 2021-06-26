ED arrests 2 aides of ex-Maharashtra HM Deshmukh in PMLA case
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case against the politician related to a Rs 100 crore bribery charges, officials said on Saturday.
They said Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde have been arrested, after about nine hours of questioning, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
They alleged that the two were not cooperating during the questioning that was being held at the central probe agency's office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai students travelling abroad for studies express happiness over prioritised COVID-19 vaccination
Mumbai: NDPS court ask NCB to file reply on Siddharth Pithani's bail plea
Respite for Mumbai after two days of rains
Mumbai: Man held for shooting video on railway track
Mumbai rain: Work is underway to cover 73000 manholes, says Mayor