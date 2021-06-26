Left Menu

Mobile phone theft racket busted in Jharkhand, six held

PTI | Hazaribagh | Updated: 26-06-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 01:43 IST
Six people, including two minors, were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag for their alleged involvement in an inter-state mobile phone theft racket, an official said on Friday.

They were apprehended during search operations conducted by the Hazaribag police, he said.

Sixty-two mobile phones worth Rs five lakh were recovered from their possession, Hazaribag Sub Divisional Police Officer Mahesh Prajapati said.

All the six arrested persons hail from Sahebganj district in Jharkhand.

The official said members of the racket also involved boys aged between 12 and 13 years for stealing phones.

Two arrested minors were sent to a home, and six others were produced before the chief judicial magistrate court and sent to the Hazaribag central jail for 14 days.

