Left Menu

Brazil judge revokes passport of ex-environment minister under probe

In May, federal police disclosed that Salles and several other government officials were under investigation for allegations of possible corruption and other crimes in allowing illegal logged Amazon rainforest wood to be exported to the United States and Europe. Earlier this month, Lucia also launched an investigation into whether Salles had obstructed the police logging probe.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 04:37 IST
Brazil judge revokes passport of ex-environment minister under probe

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday revoked the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, who stepped down earlier this week amid an investigation into his alleged role in allowing illegal exports of timber from the Amazon rainforest. Justice Carmen Lucia said in a ruling that Salles was barred from leaving the country after federal prosecutors entered a motion that he be considered a flight risk. The former minister was given 24 hours to hand over his passport to police, according to court documents.

Salles could not immediately be reached for comment. The former minister has denied any wrongdoing. In May, federal police disclosed that Salles and several other government officials were under investigation for allegations of possible corruption and other crimes in allowing illegal logged Amazon rainforest wood to be exported to the United States and Europe.

Earlier this month, Lucia also launched an investigation into whether Salles had obstructed the police logging probe. Salles resigned on Wednesday, saying he wanted to allow for Brazil's international and domestic agenda to be carried out as smoothly as possible.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon surged during Salles' tenure, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area seven times the size of London destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021