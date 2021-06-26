Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden stands by 'two-track' bill process, despite Republican dismay

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, the White House said Friday, and reiterated his support for a "two-track" legislation process that includes a second reconciliation bill. "The President reiterated strong support for both the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill containing the American Families Plan moving forward on a two-track system, as he said yesterday when meeting the press with the bipartisan group of ten Senators," the White House said in a statement.

U.S. report on Pentagon-documented UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. The report, submitted to Congress and released to the public, encompasses 144 observations of what the government officially refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomenon," or UAP, dating back to 2004. It was issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a U.S. Navy-led UAP task force.

U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen

U.S. lawmakers on Friday announced an investigation into the approval and pricing of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, amid concerns over its steep price and doubts if the clinical evidence proves the drug works. The drug, which has a list price of $56,000 per year, was approved by the U.S. regulators as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's on June 7.

U.S. Senate Republicans press CDC to end mask mandate on airplanes, transit

A group of Senate Republicans urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday to stop requiring fully vaccinated Americans to wear masks on public transportation, including airplanes, trains and buses but also in airports and train stations. Roger Wicker, the most senior Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Ted Cruz, top Republican on an aviation subcommittee, along with Susan Collins, Jerry Moran, Cynthia Lummis and Marsha Blackburn introduced a resolution urging the CDC to lift mask requirements in place since Feb. 1.

Search intensifies at Florida building collapse as families cling to hope for survivors

Families and friends of the 159 people missing after the collapse of a residential building in a Miami suburb clung to hope on Friday as rescue workers sifted through a mountain of debris for signs of life, having found four dead so far. Three more bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight after one person was reported dead on Thursday, and there were 159 people presumed missing as of Friday afternoon.

Cooling centers open in U.S. Pacific Northwest ahead of 'life-threatening heat'

Cooling centers began opening across the U.S. Pacific Northwest on Friday as local officials warned of "life-threatening heat" in the coming days that could shatter high-temperature records. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued excessive heat warnings and watches across nearly all of Oregon and Washington state, along with parts of California and Idaho, telling residents that the punishing conditions could be fatal.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22-1/2 years in murder of George Floyd

A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020, video of which galvanized a national protest movement against racism. A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty on April 20 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd-idCAKBN2C716I of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Trump Organization could face criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutor -NY Times

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump it is considering filing criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits it awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday. The district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, the newspaper said, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

One city 'ready to explode' as U.S. murder rates surge in pandemic

Elijah Ross stood watch last Friday by the candles, flowers, liquor bottles and balloons at a memorial for his 31-year-old friend, Eric Ruise, among the latest victims of a murder spree gripping the city of Rochester, New York. It had been two days since Ruise was gunned down in a barrage of bullets, from multiple shooters, outside a pharmacy. Ruise had been recently released from prison. He had committed, Ross said, to be a better father to his 10-year-old daughter, Jumyria.

U.S. senators try again with $3 billion pandemic bill -sources

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee are preparing a $3 billion bipartisan bill to prepare for the next global health crisis, congressional aides said on Friday, trying again to pass a pandemic plan after similar efforts stalled last year. Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, the Democratic chairman and top Republican on the foreign relations panel, will introduce their International Preparedness Pandemic and COVID-19 Response Act of 2021 as soon as Monday.

