Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Costa Rica attorney general resigns as sprawling graft probe gathers pace

Costa Rica's attorney general, Emilia Navas, said on Friday that she was resigning to avoid perceived conflicts of interest during a corruption investigation in which her husband represents some of the defendants. Last week, judicial authorities revealed they were investigating large-scale "organized crime" involving construction companies and a network of public officials - including a close advisor to President Carlos Alvarado.

U.N. rights expert decries Hungary's new anti-LGBT law

A Hungarian law banning the use of material in schools seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change will perpetuate stigma and discrimination, a U.N. human rights expert said on Friday. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, said that the legislation was challenging the "values base" of the European Union (EU).

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances. Biden, seated beside Ghani and Abdullah in the Oval Office, called them "two old friends" and said U.S. support for Afghanistan was not ending but would be sustained despite the U.S. pullout.

Brazilian lawmaker denouncing vaccine deal wears bullet-proof vest to hearing

A Brazilian congressman who has denounced alleged wrongdoing in a 1.6 billion reais ($323 million) COVID-19 vaccine contract signed by Brazil's government arrived at a Senate commission inquiry on Friday wearing a bullet-proof vest for safety. Congressman Luis Miranda and his brother Luis Ricardo Miranda, the whistleblower at the Health Ministry who raised suspicions about the vaccine deal with India's Bharat Biotech, are the key witnesses in a hearing underway on Friday.

IAEA demands Iran answer on monitoring, Iran says not obliged to reply

The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer. The agreement continued the International Atomic Energy Agency's collection of data on some of Tehran's activities, cushioning the blow of Iran's decision in February to reduce cooperation with the agency.

Helicopter carrying Colombia's President Duque struck by bullets in attack

A helicopter carrying Colombia's President Ivan Duque and others was struck by multiple bullets in an attack on Friday, he said in a video message. The incident took place while the president's helicopter was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region toward the city of Cucuta, capital of the country's Norte de Santander province, Duque said.

UK's Johnson stands by health secretary who broke COVID rules kissing aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls on Friday to fire his health secretary, after pictures appeared of him embracing and kissing an aide in his office, in what he acknowledged was a breach of coronavirus rules. The Sun newspaper, which published the photographs of Matt Hancock and the aide on its front page, said the images were taken last month, before the government lifted rules banning intimate contact with people outside a person's household.

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since becoming vice president five months ago - came amid a rise in migrants caught crossing the border, which has sparked outrage from Republicans who favor the stricter immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.

Three MSF employees killed in Ethiopia's Tigray, aid agency says

Three employees working for the Spanish branch of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) were killed by unknown assailants in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the medical charity said on Friday.

MSF-Spain lost contact with a vehicle carrying the team on Thursday afternoon, it said in a statement. "This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few metres away, their lifeless bodies."

Three killed, five seriously injured in Germany knife attack

Three people were killed and five seriously injured in a knife attack in southern Germany on Friday by a 24-year-old Somali immigrant, described by officials as having been placed under compulsory psychiatric treatment in recent days. Police stopped and arrested the attacker in the town of Wuerzburg by firing a bullet through his thigh. They said his injuries were not life-threatening.

