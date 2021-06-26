25 cattle rescued in Maha’s Palghar, two men held

Police have rescued 25 cattle that were found locked inside a room at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district with the intention of slaughter, and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

These animals included cows and bulls, he said.

The action was taken by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Thursday following a tip-off, an official release said. ''The police team raided the place at Vaza Mohalla locality of Nalasopara and rescued the cattle that were crammed inside a room in unhygienic conditions for the purpose of slaughter. Police also found a tempo parked there that was used for transporting the cattle,'' it said. The two accused, who had held the animals captive, were identified as Saddam Mohammad Rafique (27) and Shahnavaz Shah (36), both drivers, police said.

The tempo has been seized by the police. The collective amount of the seized vehicle, cattle and other equipment is worth around Rs 13 lakh, they said, adding the animals have been sent to a cattle shed for safety. An offence has been registered against the duo at Nalasopara police.

