Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar sent back to judicial custody

Gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to judicial custody of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, Thane, an official said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 11:46 IST
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Image Credit: ANI
Gangster and Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to judicial custody of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, Thane, an official said on Saturday. He was sent back to judicial custody after interrogation.

Mutha Ashok Jain, DDG (South West region), NCB said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is ascertaining Kaskar's role and then a call will be taken to arrest him or not. "Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is being sent back to judicial custody of MCOCA court, Thane after interrogation. We had some inputs and wanted to question him. We asked the court for his 2-day remand. We have not arrested him. Probe on," said MA Jain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kaskar was taken into custody by the NCB in a drugs case. During the investigation of a drugs case the agency obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld linked with the terror funding, the NCB said.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar in September 2017 on the charges of extortion. He was charged under the stringent MCOCA. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by a builder, who alleged that the fugitive don's brother had been extorting money from him since 2013. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

