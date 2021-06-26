Left Menu

We are with Annadata: Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with protesting farmers ahead of tractor rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws ahead of their tractor rally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:24 IST
We are with Annadata: Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with protesting farmers ahead of tractor rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws ahead of their tractor rally. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said he is with the protesting farmers in their fight against the three farm laws induced by the Centre.

"It's simple -- We, Satyagrahis, are with the Annadata," he tweeted in Hindi. On the completion of seven months of the ongoing protest, farmers have planned another 'tractor rally' today.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' and in repealing of the three "anti-farm" laws. Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gaurav Tikait has said the farmers will submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. "We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful," said BKU youth wing president Gaurav Tikait while speaking to media at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021