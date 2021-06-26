Man shot at while trying to take on snatchers

A 65-year-old man, who tried to prevent two snatchers from running away after robbing a woman of her chain, was injured as the miscreants opened fire at him on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Chhatta Bazar area that falls under Kotwali police station around 6 am when the accused snatched Lata Chaturvedi's chain as she was going to Dwarkadhish temple, they said.

Advertisement

The bikers lost balance and fell on the ground after people protested and dropped a mobile phone.

Mathuresh Chaturvedi tried to prevent them from running away by hitting them with a stick but got injured in his back as the accused retaliated by opening fire at him and fled, they added.

Mathuresh was rushed to the district hospital and then shifted to a private hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Martand Prakash Singh said, adding he was out of danger.

The mobile phone that belongs to one of the snatchers was recovered from the spot, police said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

The absence of police in the area would also be probed, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)