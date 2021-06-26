Left Menu

Kerala women agency's loan scheme to help kin of COVID victims

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:49 IST
Kerala women agency's loan scheme to help kin of COVID victims
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) has come out with a self- employment loan scheme to support families that lost their sole bread winners to COVID-19.

The scheme titled 'SMILE,' targeting women dependents of those who died due to the deadly disease, would be implemented with the support of the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.

Applications have been invited to the self-employment loan scheme which is expected to benefit a large number of women, an official statement said here.

The women dependents of those persons, who died due to COVID-19 and belonged to the age group of 18- 60 years, were eligible for the loan, it said.

A total of Rs five lakh would be received as maximum loan amount at an interest of six per cent, the statement said adding that of this up to Rs one lakh can be subsidised.

Those who are availing the loan should be a permanent resident of Kerala and their annual income should not exceed Rs three lakh.

The applicants should register on the website www.kswdc.org before July 15, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021