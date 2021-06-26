Left Menu

Three more held in former BJP corporator murder case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:49 IST
Three more people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh.

Two prime accused, who had attacked and stabbed Rekha were arrested on Friday after opening fire at them when they tried to evade arrest, and have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in broad daylight at the city's Cottonpet area on Thursday morning.

Her husband Kadiresh was also murdered in 2018.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said two of the accused were known to Rekha and had been her trusted associates for several years now.

