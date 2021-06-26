Man killed in J-K's Rajouri; two accused held

A 19-year-old man was killed in a scuffle over some issue in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, even as both the accused were arrested within hours of the crime, police said.

Balvinder Singh, a resident of Kreeri village of Khwas, was allegedly attacked by Kuldeep Singh and Kaka, both residents of Basal-Jatan, causing grievous injuries to him, a police official said.

He said Singh was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the scene and the accused were identified and arrested within a few hours of the incident, the official said.

He said a case was registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

