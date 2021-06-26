PM Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya Development plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the future vision of Ayodhya's development in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources had confirmed on Friday that Adityanath would be presenting the plan, which includes modernisation, roads, infrastructure, railway station, airport and other several pending projects.

Meanwhile commenting on PM Modi's review meeting on the Ayodhya development plan, head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das said: "It is a good thing. Until PM and CM of Uttar Pradesh will not associate with it, the development works will not be seen at the ground." Earlier in February this year, Adityanath had said that the state government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. About Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the district administration by the state government. The Central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," the Chief Minister had told ANI. On tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya, he had said, "Ayodhya is popular for Ramjanmabhoomi. Work in Ayodhya is going on for the construction of Lord Ram temple. Lakhs of devotees and pilgrims visit Ayodhya. The city offers an amalgamation of spirituality and tourism and both the central and state governments are working for its development."

Last year on August 5, Prime Minister Modi had visited Ayodhya to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site. In February 2020, the Prime Minister had announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

