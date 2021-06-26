Left Menu

Haryana: Farmers gather near Gurudwara Nada Sahib to protest

Marking the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, the protesting farmers gathered near Gurudwara Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday.

ANI | Haryana (Chandigarh) | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:14 IST
Farmers gather near Gurudwara Nada Sahib (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Marking the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, the protesting farmers gathered near Gurudwara Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday. The protestors will march towards the Governor's residence to submit a memorandum seeking repeal of new farm laws.

Heavy security has been deployed for the same. Mohit Handa, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula said, "We've enough force to tackle any situation. We'll try to deal with the situation peacefully. We hope that all the programs today will be conducted without any (violation of) law and order situation."

"We have briefed our forces and have used sufficient manpower and technical resources. We are fully in touch with the situation," he added. To mark the occasion, the farmers will take out a tractor rally today in the national capital and will submit memorandums to Governors across the country against the three farm laws.

While speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union youth wing president Gaurav Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border said, "We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful." Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will observe today as the "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers. (ANI)

