Lekhpal suspended over 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:15 IST
A lekhpal in this district has been suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Saturday.

Lekhpal (revenue officer) Jitendra Nath Singh, posted in Odrai village of Jakhanian Tehsil, had made derogatory remarks on the prime minister, which were found to be against the government service rules, Sub-Collector (SDM) Jakhanianm, Suraj Yadav said on Saturday.

An inquiry was ordered based on a complaint against the remarks. The inquiry report received on Friday evening found the lekhpal guilty of not following the government service rules, the SDM said, adding he was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The suspended lekhpal is a resident of Sarsena village in Mau district.

