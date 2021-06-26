Lekhpal suspended over 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi

A lekhpal in this district has been suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Saturday.

Lekhpal (revenue officer) Jitendra Nath Singh, posted in Odrai village of Jakhanian Tehsil, had made derogatory remarks on the prime minister, which were found to be against the government service rules, Sub-Collector (SDM) Jakhanianm, Suraj Yadav said on Saturday.

Advertisement

An inquiry was ordered based on a complaint against the remarks. The inquiry report received on Friday evening found the lekhpal guilty of not following the government service rules, the SDM said, adding he was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The suspended lekhpal is a resident of Sarsena village in Mau district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)