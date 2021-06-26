Left Menu

Newly-wed woman alleges gangrape by husband, brothers-in law in UP

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:20 IST
Newly-wed woman alleges gangrape by husband, brothers-in law in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A newly-wed woman, battling critical injuries in a hospital here, has alleged that she was gangraped by her husband and two brothers-in-law and brutally tortured by other members of his family over demands for dowry, police said on Saturday.

The husband she had married to only for three days has been arrested and cases filed against seven people, officials said.

The 20-year-old, admitted at the district hospital here, alleged that she was sexually assaulted, her private parts burnt and was also tortured with a stick. Detailing her trauma, she also alleged that there were attempts to make her have a cold drink laced with poison.

On receiving the information, the woman's father reached her house with a police team and admitted her to the hospital.

According to her complaint at the Zarifnagar police station, the woman from Kotwali Sahaswan area was married to a resident of Usmanpur locality in Zarifnagar on June 22.

Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma told reporters on Friday night that further action in the case will be taken based on investigation and medical examination of the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021