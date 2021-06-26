Left Menu

Mumbai: Colombian national gets 10 years RI in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:21 IST
Mumbai: Colombian national gets 10 years RI in drugs case
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A special NDPS court here has sentenced a 32-year-old Colombian national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug case.

Special judge G B Gurgaon on Thursday held Freddy Renteria, guilty of offenses committed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a commercial quantity of drugs.

The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau had recovered cocaine from the laptop bag of the accused during a raid at a hotel in 2017, following which he was placed under arrest.

The court upon perusal of evidence found that the accused had owned 5.9 kg of cocaine at the time of his arrest, which he had brought to India from Colombia. The judge noted that the offense was serious and against society at large.

''If the accused would have succeeded in disposing of cocaine in India, then it might have destroyed many families,'' he observed.

Renteria has been in jail since his arrest in 2017, and the court, in its order, said set off be given for the period of detention undergone by the accused.

Apart from sentencing the accused to 10 years of imprisonment, the court directed him to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021