Mumbai: Colombian national gets 10 years RI in drugs case

A special NDPS court here has sentenced a 32-year-old Colombian national to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug case.

Special judge G B Gurgaon on Thursday held Freddy Renteria, guilty of offenses committed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a commercial quantity of drugs.

The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotic Control Bureau had recovered cocaine from the laptop bag of the accused during a raid at a hotel in 2017, following which he was placed under arrest.

The court upon perusal of evidence found that the accused had owned 5.9 kg of cocaine at the time of his arrest, which he had brought to India from Colombia. The judge noted that the offense was serious and against society at large.

''If the accused would have succeeded in disposing of cocaine in India, then it might have destroyed many families,'' he observed.

Renteria has been in jail since his arrest in 2017, and the court, in its order, said set off be given for the period of detention undergone by the accused.

Apart from sentencing the accused to 10 years of imprisonment, the court directed him to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

