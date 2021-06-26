C'garh: Two held with cannabis worth Rs 2.6 cr in Mahasamund

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of cannabis worth Rs 2.6 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday intercepted a truck at Temri Naka under Komakhan police station limits and recovered around 1,300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.6 crore, Mahasamund superintendent of police Prafull Kumar Thakur said.

The contraband, which was being transported from Odisha, was heading towards Uttar Pradesh or Delhi, the official said.

The police have arrested two occupants of the vehicle identified as Atish Kumar Singh (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Harilal alias Hiralal (35) of Bihar, he said.

The accused had allegedly concealed the cache of cannabis under a stock of cauliflower, he said, adding that an offence has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

