Brick kiln labourer electrocuted in UP village

A 23-year-old brick kiln labourer was electrocuted when he was returning to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in a DCM truck that came in contact with a high tension wire on the way, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening when Sachin Kumar, a resident of Islampur village, was returning home from Punjab in the truck with some goods, they said, adding his body was sent for postmortem.
A case was registered in this regard at Kandhla police station.
