Gujarat: Woman cop booked, male constable held in bribery case

An offence was registered against a woman police sub inspector in Gujarat's Jamnagar for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000, while her male colleague, a constable, was arrested for accepting the amount, officials said on Saturday. Both the accused, PSI U R Bhatt and constable Divyarajsinh Jhala, are posted at the Mahila police station in Jamnagar city, they said.

Bhatt had sought bribe from the complainant in the case in exchange of investigating a case of kidnapping of his sister-in-law registered at that police station, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. ''Acting on the complaint filed by the person who had reported about the kidnapping case, the local ACB laid a trap on Friday night at the Mahila police station and arrested Divyarajsinh Jhala, a constable who worked as the driver for PSI Bhatt. Jhala was caught accepting Rs 5,000 at the behest of Bhatt,'' the official said, adding that the PSI fled from the spot and is yet to be nabbed. ''The arrested accused admitted that he was collecting the bribe on behalf of the PSI. He was arrested and an FIR was lodged against both of them for helping each other and committing criminal misconduct,'' said the official.

