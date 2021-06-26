BJP booth president arrested in UP over rape charges

A local BJP worker from the Gadwar police station area here was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a woman for the last four years, police said. The accused has been identified as BJP booth president Brij Mohan Pandey (30), they said.

According to a complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman, she was raped by the accused for the last four years and threatened to kill her.

"A case was registered against Pandey in this regard on Friday and he was later arrested," Gadwar Police Station in-charge Rajiv Singh said.

The victim also claimed that the accused circulated her objectionable pictures on the social messaging platform WhatsApp following which she recently fixed marriage got canceled.

The woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)